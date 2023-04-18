Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

