Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $22.82 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 108,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 69,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Progressive by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,018,000 after buying an additional 186,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 345,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,784,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $137.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

