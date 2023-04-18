Leeward Investments LLC MA Increases Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,131,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,905 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $17,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CIM opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $187.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.61%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

