Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 11,611 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.51% of Hexcel worth $25,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23,692.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,861 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,571,000 after purchasing an additional 498,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $74.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

