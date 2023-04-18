Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,193 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ARE opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $203.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

