Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,896 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $147.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $146.96. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

