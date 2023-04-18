Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 4,591 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Price Performance

KRNT stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $926.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.