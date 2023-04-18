Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 5,582 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Gentex by 16.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 4,100.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after buying an additional 678,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after buying an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after acquiring an additional 404,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

