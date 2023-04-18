Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 525 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $391.42 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

