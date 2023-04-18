Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 39 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 626.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 399,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MSI opened at $290.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.67. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $292.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

