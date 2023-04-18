Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.03.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $332.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

