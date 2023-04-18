Legacy Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $192.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $219.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.23.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.