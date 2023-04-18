Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Stock Performance

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $163.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $192.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.