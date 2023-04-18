Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $581,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.