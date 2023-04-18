Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after buying an additional 26,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.82. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

