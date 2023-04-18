Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 28.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,862.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,187,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,862.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

