Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $507,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $268,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $484.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.33. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.