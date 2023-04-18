Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,646 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. JD.com comprises about 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,397. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

