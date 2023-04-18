Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 174 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,230,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $273.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

