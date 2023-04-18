Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 205 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in Crown Castle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,276. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

