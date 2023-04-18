Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 111.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $7,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.61. 241,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,797. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.54. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.