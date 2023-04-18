Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMD traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,230,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,037,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

