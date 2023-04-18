Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,453 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $160,336,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $98,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.87.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.42. 837,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.