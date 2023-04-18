Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,464 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,603,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,947,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,312,000 after buying an additional 2,603,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in UBS Group by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,131,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,204 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,265 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

