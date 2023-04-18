LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.08 Billion

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $202,086.58 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

