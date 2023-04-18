LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $772.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 5,486.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 106,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

