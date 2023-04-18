Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $259.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.08.

LII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $250.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $278.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.37 and its 200 day moving average is $248.12.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $8,940,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Lennox International by 668.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $6,474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

