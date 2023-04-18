Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE USA opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $1,082,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $997,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 362,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 93,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

