Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE USA opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
