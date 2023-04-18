Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Life Healthcare Group Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,611. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Healthcare Group (LTGHY)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.