Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,611. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Southern Africa and International segments. The Southern Africa segment focuses on hospitals, complementary services, and healthcare services. The International segment offers diagnostics services.

