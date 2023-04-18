Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Price Performance
Shares of LWAY opened at $6.09 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 million, a PE ratio of 101.52 and a beta of 1.48.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.65%. Analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
