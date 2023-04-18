LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.