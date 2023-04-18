Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Decreased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.31. 204,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,787. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $365.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.75 and a 200 day moving average of $325.96. The stock has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

