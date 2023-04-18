London Security (LON:LSC) Trading 1.6% Higher

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,100 ($38.36) and last traded at GBX 3,100 ($38.36). 24 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,050 ($37.74).

London Security Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,052.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,827.18. The company has a market capitalization of £380.06 million, a PE ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.60.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

