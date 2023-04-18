Loudon Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,168. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 612.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 955,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,787,151. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

