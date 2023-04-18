Loudon Investment Management LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $113.25. The company had a trading volume of 434,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,235. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $146.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.94%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

