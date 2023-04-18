Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Intel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,282,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 347,900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 112,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 45,095 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Intel stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,441,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,974,777. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.