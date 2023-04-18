Loudon Investment Management LLC Purchases 737 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Whirlpool by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Whirlpool by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Whirlpool by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Whirlpool by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE WHR traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.05. 227,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,721. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $199.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.57.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

