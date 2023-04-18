Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.48. 317,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,052. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $335.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,819 shares of company stock valued at $24,021,423 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.