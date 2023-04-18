Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 734 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.27. 5,827,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

