Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Price Target Cut to C$0.70

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lucero Energy from $1.00 to $0.90 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Lucero Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PSHIF opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. Lucero Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.76.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. The firm focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

