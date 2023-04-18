M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

M.D.C. has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 66.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

NYSE MDC traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.81. 706,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,221. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. M.D.C. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

