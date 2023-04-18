M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stake Reduced by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of M.D.C. worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M.D.C. Trading Up 1.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

