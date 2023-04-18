Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $200.16

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $200.16 and last traded at $199.67, with a volume of 95586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.51.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.28.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Stories

