MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$23.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.75 to C$25.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Pi Financial upgraded MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at C$17.70 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$23.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

