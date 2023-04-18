Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.72

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 37696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $636.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $147.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Featured Articles

