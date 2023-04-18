Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,729 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $68.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,397,259 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

