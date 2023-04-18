Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.