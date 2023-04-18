Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DVY traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $118.89. The stock had a trading volume of 146,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,053. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average of $120.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.