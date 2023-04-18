Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 1,140,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,882,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

MANU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

