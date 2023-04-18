Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 1,140,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,882,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.
MANU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91.
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
