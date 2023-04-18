Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598,236 shares in the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

